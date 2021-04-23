Banditry: Matawalle Orders Closure Of Some Markets In Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the closure of some markets to curb the activities of bandits in the state.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the state commissioner for information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara.

The markets are Magami Market in Gusau Local Government Area, Dansadau Market in Maru Local Government Area, Wake weekly market in Gusau, and Dauran Market in Zurmi Local Government Area.

“The government, therefore, ordered the immediate stock-taking of the damages inflicted on the affected communities to provide the needed support and assistance for the families of the victims

“Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was directed to as a matter of urgency, mobilise to the affected communities and provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

“The government also deemed it necessary to order for the immediate closure of the following markets beginning from today Thursday, April 22, 2021, until further notice.

“Security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance. They are also ordered to deal, ruthlessly, with anyone found violating law and order within and around the affected markets,” he stated.