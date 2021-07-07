Ban On Open Grazing Won’t Work – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said the ban on open grazing won’t work until insecurity is solved in the country.

He also stated that the socio-political aspect surrounding the ban has to be addressed as well.

He said this On Wednesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Programme.

The governor said, “We have to address the socio-political and economic dimensions of this crisis which is very important because there is increasing poverty in the sub-region; that is something that will trigger insurgency.

“There is increasing food insecurity in the sub-region because food insecurity is the worst form of insecurity and that is why the Borno State Government has been advocating for farming in the last two years. Farmers should be allowed to go to their farm lands.

“The Nigerian military should create the enabling environment for farmers to go to their farmlands so that they can cultivate their lands. It is no longer sustainable for our internally displaced persons living in IDP camps and host communities to receive food and non-food items from donor partners. People must earn their livelihood if we want this insurgency to come to an end.”

“The issue of the socio-political and economic dimensions of this crisis is very important; addressing farmers-herders is also very important, to ensure that the enabling environment has been created to the herders is very important. This issue of stopping open grazing and others will not work unless we sit down and address all these issues squarely,” he added.