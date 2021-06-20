Bagudu Vows To Lead Rescue Of Abducted Kebbi Students, Teachers

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has promised to meet bandits in the field when security operatives set out to rescue the students and teachers abducted from Federal Government College, Brinin Yari.

Bagudu said this when he received local hunters, vigilantes, security operatives and others carrying out the search and rescue of the abductees.

He was quoted by NAN: “But, we will go out there and like I promised, the day we will move out, I will not be in the office because we will join you in the field.”

He argued that: “It is not weapons that win wars, but it is the will that bad people cannot triumph and we will show that, we have enough willpower.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies have been doing the best they could with limited resources.

“But, we also need to mobilize, kit ourselves and take on these bandits. Our various scriptures as Muslims and Christians allow us to put our lives at risk in defence of our honour, property and our faiths.

“In what the bandits are doing, they have challenged all of us, so, we can’t let them.”

Bagudu asked the hunters to go back and fully mobilise, pending when he gets the necessary clearance from the security agencies, adding, “we will meet in the field.”