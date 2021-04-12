Bad Blood Prevented Abiola From Becoming President – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed bad blood as the reason why late Chief MKO Abiola couldn’t be sworn-in as president due to the annulment of his election.

He said the bad blood denied Ogun State the opportunity to have three of its sons occupy the number seat in Nigeria at different times.

Obasanjo said this at the 46th President Party of Abeokuta Club, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said: “When Abeokuta Club was in the process of being birthed, things in Abeokuta were not as rosy as they are today. And the sons of Abeokuta who were in Lagos put their heads together in late Chief Sobo Sowemimo’s house to think of what they could do to improve the development of Abeokuta as a city. I pay tributes to all those founding members, those who have departed this world and those who are still here”.

“I want to thank the club for this honour being bestowed on me and the honour being bestowed on my school mate, MKO Abiola, which he richly deserved.

“Kabiyesi, the Alake of Egbaland alluded to it. Normally, when you win a cup three times, you keep that cup. Isn’t it? If not for bad belle, Abeokuta would have produced President of Nigeria three times, in which case, we should have kept it permanently.”

Obasanjo then pledged to continue to contribute his quota to the continued growth and development of Egbaland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general. The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo while presenting the plague to Obasanjo, described Obasanjo and MKO Abiola as proud sons of Abeokuta, adding that some “bad blood” didn’t allow Abiola become President.