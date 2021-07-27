Baba Ijesha: Two Others Allegedly Also Sexually Harassed Princess’s Daughter

The defense counsel of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, has alleged that the minor his client is accused to have sexually assaulted had been molested by others before.

This was stated at the Ikeja Special Offences Court by the lead defense counsel, Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN).

Ogala’s client Baba Ijesha is facing 6-counts of defilement of a minor placed in the care of Comedienne Princess.

NAN reports that during cross-examination of Comedienne Princess, it was discovered that the minor had earlier been molested by Princess’ security guard and neighbour, Mr Damola Adekola.

Princess is quoted to have said, “He was arrested because I reported him to the police that in Dec. 2020 he attempted to sexually harass my daughter.

“He didn’t molest her, he harassed her, he put his hand on her lap and told her to put her hands on his penis and she said no and when she refused she screamed.

“I reported it to the police when I found out. This happened in my house around 9.30 pm. I was at a meeting at Sabo, Yaba and my sister was with them and I needed her attention at Sabo.

“I asked them to go to bed and when it was 9.30 pm I asked him (Adekola) to still check up on them to ensure that they were still not out watching cartoons after their bedtime.

“She told me what happened on April 20 or 21 [after Baba Ijesha’s arrest]. That was the only attempted molestation that happened in my house.

“The other one happened when I sent her to his house, he attempted to grab her, she screamed and ran upstairs. This was around late Dec. 2020, I also found out about it at the police station.”