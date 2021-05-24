Entertainment

Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Suspends Nkechi Blessing, Kehinde Adams

Damola Areo53 mins ago
5

Actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege have been suspended by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.

Both actors have in the last few weeks been at each other’s throats on social media over the recent arrest of their colleague, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of multiple defilements of a minor.

Tampan has asked directors in the film industry not to engage the services of the suspended actors

See the statement below

Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege

