Baba Ijesha Never Slept With The Minor – Yomi Fabiyi

In a post shared on his IG page after the arraignment of Baba Ijesha on Wednesday, June 16, Yomi Fabiyi continued to call for the prosecution of the adults who staged the capturing of the actor alleged to have defiled a girl reported to be 14 years old.

The young girl is said to have been kept in the care of Comedienne Princess in whose house a CCTV footage captured Baba Ijesha in an act with the 14-year-old.

“The POLICE are so honest in this case that they filed the case of Baba ljesha to a MAGISTRATE COURT with Sexual Assault charges only. At least, it is the Police that did investigation.



“The Police took a stand that they cannot charge the suspect with a crime they have no evidence especially when the girl said repeatedly BABA IJESHA never had sex with her. Baba ljesha NEVER had sex with the girl at an time.” – Yomi Fabiyi.

Meanwhile, Baba Ijesha who was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Yaba yesterday for alleged child molestation has been denied bail.

According to court documents and delivering a ruling in the bail application, the magistrate, P.E Nwaka, stated that the court cannot grant the actor bail because the matter is beyond its jurisdiction. The judge also explained that the case has already been filed before the high court.