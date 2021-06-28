Avoid Juicy Gifts, CJN Tells Newly Sworn-in Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has advised the newly sworn-in Justices to avoid juicy gifts.

He said this while swearing in the justices in Abuja on Monday.

According to the CJN, high-profile cases which they will deal with are most likely to come with juicy gifts which will land them in trouble.

Tanko said, “Let me point out unambiguously that in life gifts and wealth that are not worked for, which are by extension undeserving are always wrapped in calamity and destruction”

“Flee from them and keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption so that you can be conveniently counted among the very best in the Nigeria judiciary”

“You must, against all odds, conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you,” he said.

“If you are hitherto 50 percent under public scrutiny, I can assure you now that it has risen to 100 percent by virtue of this your elevation to the court of appeal.

“The templo and rate of public assessment of your conduct and disposition will now assume astronomical rise. You must redouble your efforts and dialogue properly with your conscience in order not to fall out of the grace of God and the Nigerian people.”