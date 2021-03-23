Autopsy Shows Bpbby Brown Jr Died Of Combination Of Alcohol, Cocaine, Fentanyl

Bobby Brown.Jr’s cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

According to an autopsy report, the son of singer Bobby Brown died from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.” The manner of death is described as accidental.

Brown Jr. was found dead at 28 in his California home on Nov. 18 2020. His girlfriend, who had last seen him alive that morning, found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor of their Los Angeles area home at approximately 1:45 p.m and called paramedics, who declared him dead, the report states.

While officials did not find drugs or drug paraphernalia at the scene, Bobby Jr. is listed as having a “medical history of alcohol, cigarette and marijuana use.”

The evening before he was found unresponsive, the investigative report states Brown Jr. consumed tequila with friends, and “snorted” Percocet along with three lines of cocaine.

Brown Jr. was one of two children from the 11-year on-and-off relationship between Brown and Kim Ward, which ended in 1991. Brown Jr. was following in his father’s footsteps with a music career.

In 2012, Bobby Brown’s ex-wife, Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors. She was 48.

Three years later, Brown and Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found facedown and unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. She died at age 22 in July 2015 in an Atlanta-area hospice. She was buried next to her mother in a New Jersey cemetery.

Her family blamed her ex-fiance, Nick Gordon, who was never charged in the case. Gordon was found responsible in a wrongful death civil lawsuit and ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate. He died at age 30 on Jan. 1, 2020, of heroin overdose.