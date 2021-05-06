Aubameyang Breaks Silence On Being Benched By Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken silence on Arsenal manager Mike Arteta snubbing him during their ide’s 2-1 win against Tottenham.

Aubameyang came off the bench to help Arsenal secure a 2-1 win against their London rivals.

He had been benched by Arteta for arriving late for the club’s meet-up before the game.

“Of course I regret that. It was a bad moment but my feeling after the game was just that we had won the derby and this is it.

“This is part of this season and now it’s gone. We just have to look forward and keep focussed for the rest of the season.

“But of course I regret some things this season. But I can’t do anything about the past. I am just looking forward to end the season well,” Aubameyang told a press