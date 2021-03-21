Attempt To Cut Short Ortom’s Life Shocking – NGF

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, has condemned the attempt on the life of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday by suspected bandits.

The NGF through the Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, stated categorically that the attempt to make Benue State ungovernable is unacceptable and will fail woefully.

The Forum in a statement issued empathised with the Ortom and the people of the state over the attack suffered by the governor.

The statement read, “The news of the broad daylight attempt to cut short the life of the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, is shocking and a rude awakening.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) empathizes with the governor and the people of Benue State on this sad, cowardly, and wicked plan and vehemently condemns the act in its entirety.

“All hands must be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that the attempt to make Benue State ungovernable is unacceptable and will fail woefully.

“Only recently the brother of one of the former governors of the state was mowed down in cold blood. This dishonourable and shameful act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue State by brutal means must not continue.

“The NGF as a platform for all the 36 Governors will continue to encourage its members to stand firm in the service of their people regardless of the evil machinations of those who do not wish Nigeria well.

“Evil will not be allowed to triumph over good, not in Benue and not anywhere in this country.

“While all governors will continue to pray for Governor Ortom, the NGF wishes to draw the attention of all evil doers that not only will they continue to fail in their wicked acts, but they will also definitely be traced and punished for their crimes, no matter how long it takes.

“Once again, the NGF prays for Governor Ortom and wishes him long life as his safety and that of all the people of Benue State continue to be paramount to the NGF.”