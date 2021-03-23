Headline

Attahiru Warns Igboho, Dokubo, IPOB Over Secession

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has said that those threatening secession will be dealt with by the army.

Recall that the calls for the breakup of Nigeria has been high with Sunday Igboho, Asari Dokubo and others joining the Indigenous People of Biafra in agitation towards the effect.

But Attahiru who in Uyo at the first Commanding Officers’ Workshop 2021 vowed that the country will remain integrated.

“The Nigerian Army under my leadership would remain proactive and jointly work with other security agencies to decisively deal with threats facing the nation.

“The Nigerian Army under my watch remains resolute and is poised more than ever before to decisively deal with individuals or groups that threaten the peace, security and stability of our great nation,” he vowed.

