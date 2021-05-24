News

Attahiru: Reps Postpone Security Summit

Damola Areo1 hour ago
House of Representatives has postponed its security summit slated for Monday, in honour of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers.

The clerk, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze,made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

The statement said:  “This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.

“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.  The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit. The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”

