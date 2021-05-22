Attahiru, Other Officers In Kaduna Plane Crash To Be Buried Today

The Nigerian Army has announced the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.

The COAS was en route to Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened.

The Army has now announced that Attahiru and the other officers will be buried today in Abuja.

The invitation to the ceremony read, “The burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff, Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and six other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, May 22, 221.

“It will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the interment for the late COAS and six other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs.”