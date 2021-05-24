Attahiru: Buhari Orders National Flag To Be Flown At Half-Mast

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Nigerian Flag be flown at half mast in honour of 11 military officers and men who died in ill-fated flight in Kaduna on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru is among the officers who died in the crash.

They have all been buried on Saturday in Abuja.

To honour them, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the order in a statement yesterday.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the

Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorised that the national flag should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official

residences with effect from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th May, 2021.

“This approval is to honour the memory and services of the Late Chief of Army

Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, 10 senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane crash on Friday 21st May, 2021.

“The President has similarly approved a work-free day for members of the Armed

Forces on Monday 24th May, 2021.”