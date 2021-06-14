Attacks Won’t Make Me Repeal Anti-Open Grazing Law – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said violent attacks won’t make him repeal that anti-open grazing law in the state.

He said the attacks has made him to commence the recruitment of people of over 50 years of age into the Volunteer Guard.

Speaking at a media parley, he said their duty is to support the other security agencies in the state.

“A few weeks ago, Benue stakeholders met and gave this administration the mandate to activate and implement the Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2000.

“We have already commenced the process of recruiting responsible people of 50 years and below into the Volunteer Guards.

“Their duty is to support the conventional security agencies in defending their communities. We have cried enough. We will cry no more. Now is time for action.

“Let me remind those who think that sustained attacks on the Benue people will force us to repeal the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law that they are making a mistake.

“This law has come to stay and no amount of intimidation can make us repeal it. Instead, we will soon amend the law in order to increase the penalties against offenders.”