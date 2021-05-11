Headline

Attack On Security Operatives Is Declaration Of War On Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Damola Areo1 hour ago
3
FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said that attacks on security formations and operatives is a declaration of war on Nigeria.

This was stated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while speaking at a conference in Lagos.

The Minister said that those responsible for the dastardly act will pay for their actions.

“I want to say, unequivocally, that any attack on our security men and women is an attack on the state and a declaration of war against the nation,” he said.

“It follows, therefore, that this will be countered with overwhelming force. When those whose responsibility it is to protect us are themselves being subjected to mindless attacks, it can only be for one reason only; To instill fear and evoke a sense of pervasive insecurity among the people.

“Whether known or unknown gunmen, those engaged in this dastardly act will pay dearly for their actions.”

Tags
Damola Areo1 hour ago
3

Related Articles

Southern Govs Meet In Asaba Over Burning Issues

4 hours ago

Buhari, Service Chiefs, Others In Security Meeting

6 hours ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BREAKING: Mbaka Shuts Down Adoration Ministry

8 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Take Decisive Action On Security Issues, Lagosians Tell Sanwo-Olu

8 hours ago
Back to top button