Attack On Public Infrastructure Is Terrorism – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said attack on public infrastructure is terrorism.

This is as he condemned the attack on INEC offices, police stations and prisons in the country.

He expressed his displeasure for such acts while speaking at a Town Hall meeting organized by his ministry on Protection of Public Infrastructure in Abuja.

According to him, “Today’s town hall meeting is both urgent and important, because it touches on an issue that is at the very core of economic growth and national development, which is public infrastructure.

‘’When public infrastructure is being targeted for destruction by some unpatriotic Nigerians, it calls for great concern and immediate action, hence our decision to organize this town hall meeting.

“Nigeria has long suffered massive infrastructure deficit due to decades of neglect, population explosion and the absence of maintenance culture. But since coming into office in 2015, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has embarked on a rapid economic growth with equity, i.e. people-centered economic management as well as prioritizing human capital development through enhanced social services and infrastructure development.

“This explains why the federal government deliberately adopted an inclusive development framework that spreads infrastructure to all sections of the country.

‘’Despite a drastic drop in revenues and competing priorities, especially that of tackling insecurity, the administration has invested heavily in providing new infrastructure, in addition to reconstructing and rehabilitating existing ones.

“However, in recent times, such laudable efforts of the government are being thwarted by some unpatriotic citizens through wanton destruction of critical infrastructure, thereby depriving the greater citizenry – for whose benefits these projects and services are provided – from enjoying them.

“Railway tracks are being subjected to wanton destruction, bridge railings are being removed, manhole covers are being pilfered, street lights and other power infrastructure, oil pipelines, telecoms facilities and critical aviation infrastructure are being damaged or stolen,” he said.

“Apart from endangering the lives of fellow innocent citizens, such unpatriotic acts take a toll on the government’s limited revenue, as it seeks to replace, rehabilitate or totally reconstruct such destroyed infrastructure.

“On another level is the incessant attack on critical public facilities such as police stations and INEC offices. As a matter of fact, the destruction of public infrastructure and facilities is not just vandalism, it is a form of terrorism.

“Removal of rail tracks can cause train derailment, with deadly consequences. Tampering with aviation infrastructure endangers the lives of air passengers. Attacks on police stations have left many police personnel dead. These are all acts of terror.

“This is why we have decided to organize a series of town hall meetings to address this incessant and worsening destruction of public infrastructure and facilities.”