Attack On Ortom A Cause For Worry, Says Ganduje

Damola Areo6 hours ago
4
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (image courtesy Daily Advent)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that the attack on the life of his Benue State counterpart, Smauel Ortom, is a cause for worry.

Ortom was attacked days ago while returning to Markurdi, the Benue State capital after a visit to his farm.

The attackers have been identified as Fulani militia FUNAM which claimed responsibility.

Reacting to the incident, Ganduje said the attack on citizens should also be a cause for worry.

“Not only governors being attacked…anybody who is attacked in Nigeria, one should be worried because life is life.

“We’ are worried because a governor is supposed to have some security with him, let alone an ordinary man who has no security,” he noted.

