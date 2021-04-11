Atiku’s Aide Escapes Gunmen Attack

The Special Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Youth and Support Groups, Ambassador Aliyu Abbas, has escaped death following an attack by gunmen on his convoy.

It was gathered that the attack took place on his way to Lafia the Nasarawa State capital, alongside his Senior Special Adviser on Human Relations and International Affairs, Collins Onyeaji.

The Director, Media and Publicity, Atiku Care Foundation, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, confirmed the incident but said he doesn’t have much details.

Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas is also the Director-General of the humanitarian organisation, Atiku Care Foundation, which has been touching the lives of less privileged across the country.