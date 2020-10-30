Atiku Sympathize With Families Of Victims Of Enugu Accident

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the gruesome accident which claimed the life of some pupils in Enugu State.
The accident is said to have occurred due to the brake failure of a truck that collided with a school bus.
Expressing regret about the accident, Atiku sympathized with the families of the victims.
He tweeted: “The gruesome accident in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of lives, many of them school children were lost is heartbreaking.
“My deepest condolences to the affected families, management and staff of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, the Catholic Diocese of Awgu, owners of the school and the government and people of Enugu State. May their souls rest in peace.”
