Atiku Hails Tinubu At 69, Says We Have Come A Long Way

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has hailed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he marks his 69th birthday.

Atiku described Tinubu as one who has come a long way in the common mission to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

He prayed that God should grant the former Governor of Lagos State more vigour to keep on marching on.

He wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu @AsiwajuTinubu and I have come a long way in the common mission to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you long life and more vigour to keep the march on in the quest for good governance and a better life for our people. Congratulations, dear friend and brother.”