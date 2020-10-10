Atiku Criticizes President Buhari Over 2021 Budget

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the 2021 budget by the Preident Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Buhari submitted the budget before a joint session of the legislative arm of government at the National Assembly on Thursday.

Reacting to the budget, Atiku who issued a statement said that the N5.21 trillion budget deficit amounted to over 3.5 per cent of Nigeria’s 2019 Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

The statement reads partly: “Looking at the 2021 budget proposal placed before the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 8, 2020, a number of issues, very grave and perhaps disturbing issues arise.

“This is contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007, which provides in Part II, Section 12, subsection 1 that: ‘Aggregate Expenditure and the Aggregate amount appropriated by the National Assembly for each financial year shall not be more than the estimated aggregate revenue plus a deficit, not exceeding three per cent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product or any sustainable percentage as may be determined by the national Assembly for each financial year.”