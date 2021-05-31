Atiku Condemns Killing Of Ex-president Jonathan’s Aide, Gulak

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Gulak was killed in Imo State.

Reacting to the killing, Atiku said others will be emboldened to commit similar atrocities until authorities start to hold perpetrators accountable.

According to Atiku, “The spate of killings across the country should be a source of concern to every Nigerian. These needless killings have reached pandemic levels.

“The killings in Benue and shooting to death of former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak by yet-to-be-identified persons stands condemned.

“Unless, and until relevant agencies begin to hold persons accountable for their crimes, others will be emboldened to tread the same path of criminality.”