AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe, Uzodinma Says As He Flags Off Vaccination in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

He said this while flagging off the vaccination exercise against COVID-19 with the brand of vaccine.

The Governor advised people to make themselves available for the vaccine against the virus.

He said, “Today, we flagged-off the administration of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“While performing the flagging-off ceremony at the Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ISPHCDA), I noted that Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine is confirmed all over the world as the safest, effective and permanent solution to the dreaded novel Coronavirus.

“I commend the Federal Government for the approval of the vaccine.

“In our commitment to show leadership by example and proof to the people about the safety of the vaccine, my wife, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, his wife, Bola and I got vaccinated immediately.

“Furthermore, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, the Ag. Chief Judge, Justice Ijeoma Aguguo as well as frontline workers in the State were also administered with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Therefore, I encourage our people to make themselves available for the administration of the vaccine because it is being administered all over the world to citizens as the only solution to Covid-19 coupled with the other preventive measures of regular hand washing, wearing of face masks, sanitizing and keeping social distancing.

“The vaccine administration will be available only through approved government channels accredited for the programme and so registration must be made before any vaccination as a certificate will be issued after each administration.

“The outing was also an opportunity to commission the Permanent office of the Imo State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (ISPHCDA) along Umuguma Road New Owerri.