Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, Nigerian Governors Say

Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi (img credit: The Guardian)

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has said that the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

This was stated by the chairman of the NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State during a virtual meeting if the forum yesterday.

A communique issued after the meeting revealed that the NGF COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group (CTAG) led by Prof. Oyewale Tomori briefed the governors on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out across the states.

“The CTAG notes the increasing concerns of the public on the safety of Astra Zeneca vaccines.

“CTAG recommended that Nigeria should continue to vaccinate all eligible persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine in line with the latest WHO recommendations.

“The group said that available evidence, including findings from research in which some CTAG members are involved show that the Astra Zeneca vaccine is safe.

“Governors reiterated their belief in the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their states.

“The governors also encourage the public to report any adverse effect noticed following COVID-19 vaccination,” it added

