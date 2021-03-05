News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Certified Safe By NAFDAC

Damola Areo29 mins ago
NAFDAC
NAFDAC head office

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been certified safe for use in Nigeria by the  National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie said the certification came some minutes past midnight on Friday March 5, ahead of the vaccine’s launch in Abuja.

Ehanire who disclosed that the launch would have been cancelled if the agency did not give the final go-ahead, said the vaccine underwent a 48 hour test after arriving the country on Tuesday March 2.

He said;

“The long-awaited day is here in which Nigerians can now join the global community to be vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 virus.”

