Assault: CCT Chairman Appears Before Senate Committee

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, on Tuesday, appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

This was in response to a petition submitted against him following the circulation of a viral video where Mr Umar was seen assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid the petition before the Senate on April 29.

The Senate then summoned the CCT Chairman to defend himself.

Umar when he appeared before the lawmakers on Tuesday said he was not properly served with the petition and based on the principle of fair hearing, he should be given sufficient time to allow him to study the petition.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, said the committee resolved to give Mr Umar two weeks – till May 18, to reappear before the committee.

The Senate following the viral video directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to probe the assault on the security guard.

The petitioner said he was assaulted by Mr. Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked at the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.