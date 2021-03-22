Asian Billionaire To Host Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn has revealed an Asian billionaire is most likely to host the highly anticipated match of the century, Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury.

A few days ago, Eddie Hearn announced all contracts for the match to commence has been signed by both parties with only the venue left to sorted. In his earlier reports, he suggested the Americas, Middle East among other places but that may not materialize, the fight may happen in Asia.

According to him, a wealthy Asian is in pole position to land the fight in his country. Speaking at an interview, he said; “I had an approach [on Wednesday], not from the Middle East, but it was the most bizarre approach. I can’t say who it was but it was from a very wealthy individual and he wants to do something very special.

“We’ve had 20 approaches for this fight but you know which ones are serious. This one was just well out there. And it’s a realistic option, money is not an issue with this guy. Commercially it’s a bit strange, but it’s not about that. It’s a trophy asset to say, ‘This is the biggest event in the world.

“And that’s the mindset of an individual who wants to bring it to his own country. It’s not about selling tickets, it’s not about government investment… it would him be saying, ‘I’d be paying for it.

“There’s a number for the fight, you hit the number, you get the fight and the number was not an issue for this individual. Saudi have paid the site fee before, we’ve worked together before, it’s not complicated, it’s just about tying up the dates, but this offer is a bit different.

“All I will say is it’s in Asia. Not Macau but not far away.”