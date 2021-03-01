Sports

Arteta To Replace Koeman At Barcelona

Damola Areo3 hours ago
16
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Head Coach Reacts After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
Mikel Arteta: Getty Images

Barcelona football club’s presidential hopeful, Joan Laporta has lined up Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as replacement for Ronald Koeman, according to RAC1.

Presidential favourite Laporta had publicly backed the current manager to remain at Camp Nou.

But should Koeman leave either by sack or mutual consent, Laporta has identified current Arsenal boss as the one to take over at Camp Nou.

Recall that Laporta had recently officially announced the individuals he will work with should he win the elections that will take place later this month.

Laporta, a former President of the club, along with his running mate Rafael Yuste, announced that former Barca goalkeeper, Victor Valdes and Mateu Alemany would work with them if they emerge winners.

Laporta, a former President of the club, is the favourite to win the elections.

Daily Post

