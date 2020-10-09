Arteta Reveals Quality Thomas Partey Will Add To Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said that Thomas Partey will bring quality to the club’s defensive and attacking transition.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

“We believe he has the right qualities, with his character and his personality and as well with his technical qualities and positional options that he can give to the team,” Arteta told Arsenal’s official website when asked why he was so keen on Partey

“I think he allows us to play different formations and he can fit in within those formations in different positions, which is a really good thing to have in a squad where, in midfield, I think we were a little bit short.

“I have a few things in mind that I want to start to train with the team and [Partey’s signing] is going to give us a little bit more adaptability and more balance in defending and attacking transitions and the way we have to set up certain structures to attack better in certain moments of the game.”