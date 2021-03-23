Arteta Expresses Interest In Managing PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed interest in managing French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain.

Arteta once played in France with PSG while on loan in 2001 where he won Intertoto Cup before leaving Barcelona for Rangers.

His name came up as possible replacement for Thomas Tuchel who was fired last year by the club.

When approached with the idea of one day managing PSG, Arteta expressed his love for the club and also his commitment to Arsenal.

“I love Paris, I love Paris,” Arteta told BeIN Sports FR.

“I have very good memories from over there. It was my first club as a professional. The club is always in my heart.

“You never know, but I have a lot of work to do (at Arsenal).”