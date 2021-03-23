Sports

Arteta Expresses Interest In Managing PSG

Damola Areo7 hours ago
1
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Head Coach Reacts After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
Mikel Arteta: Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed interest in managing French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain.

Arteta once played in France with PSG while on loan in 2001 where he won Intertoto Cup before leaving Barcelona for Rangers.

His name came up as possible replacement for Thomas Tuchel who was fired last year by the club.

When approached with the idea of one day managing PSG, Arteta expressed his love for the club and also his commitment to Arsenal.

“I love Paris, I love Paris,” Arteta told BeIN Sports FR.

“I have very good memories from over there. It was my first club as a professional. The club is always in my heart.

“You never know, but I have a lot of work to do (at Arsenal).”

Damola Areo7 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Haaland

Haaland Speaks On Being Compared With Messi, Ronaldo

6 hours ago
How Africa Received News Of AFCON Tournament Tweak

Chad Disqualified From AFCON

1 day ago
UCL: Tottenham's Mourinho Makes 'Strong Vow' Ahead Leipzig Clash

Selfish Players Responsible For Division In Tottenham Dressing Room – Mourinho

1 day ago

Portugal Lose Injured Pepe For World Cup Qualifiers

1 day ago
Back to top button