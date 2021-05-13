Sports

Arsenal Were Lucky In 1-0 Win Against Chelsea – Tuchel

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said Arsenal were very lucky and didn’t deserve to beat his side last night.

A goal by Emille Smith-Rowe through a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assist helped Arsenal beat their London rivals 1-0.

“It’s easy to say this is a totally lucky win and nobody can argue with that.

“It is not a deserved win, not at all for Arsenal.

“But I don’t want to go there 100% because we all lacked concentration, we lacked focus. That is very unusual.

“Maybe I also gave some signals to the team with changes that Saturday is on my mind.

“This is not how we approach things and you get punished. So we suffer now from another defeat.

“It’s hard to swallow, hard to accept. But there’s no other way,” Tuchel said in his post-match press conference.

