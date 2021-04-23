Sports

Arsenal Takes Final Decision On Club Sale

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago
3
Arsenal
Arsenal celebrate their FA Cup victory. Catherine Ivill / POOL / AFP

Josh Kroenke has revealed that his father and majority shareholder, Stan Kroenke has no intention of selling Arsenal.

This is despite the unprecedented fan-led backlash they have faced in the wake of the club’s attempt to pull away from UEFA and join the European Super League, ESL.

Josh was asked during an online question and answer session with a selection of supporters on Thursday evening whether or not KSE felt they were in a position to carry on as owners of the Premier League giants.

He said, as quoted by REDactionAFC: “We will rebuild, we believe we are fit to go forward with Arsenal football club. We were put in a difficult situation by sources outside the club

“I want to get back to London, I want to do this. I am aware we never had trust, we need to build a bridge, we will.

“We have big plans to invest, we have plans, we want to be great again, but a long-term model does not support long-term high investment. We have no intention of selling.”

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is against Everton at the Emirates and the Gunners are expected to win the game to keep their top four battle alive. Their last Premier League outing ended 1-1 against relegation battling Fulham.

