Arrest Sheikh Gumi Now, Ohanaeze Youths Tells Authorities

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has asked authorities to arrest Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

President-General, Ohanaeze Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said it is surprising that Gumi still walks a free man despite obvious facts that he’s in a deep romance with bandits.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is at a crossroads in its journey to nationhood. Never in the history of the country has it witnessed such an orgy of violence and criminality being perpetrated by terrorists hiding under different nomenclatures.

“However, more worrisome is the fact that the chief mobilizer and the spokesman of the terrorists, Sheikh Gumi has been left to be walking freely despite clear evidence that he was part of Nigeria’s security problems.

“Ranging from his claims that bandits are not terrorists, to his mindless comparison of bandits with the IPOB and now Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, it is clear that Gumi has turned the chief spokesman of terrorists and should be arrested and prosecuted.

“He did not start today as his track record shows that he was part of those that laid the foundation to what we are seeing today; his divisive and inciting messages are not new in the country. It is now time for security agencies to do the needful as this is the only way to end the current mindless killing and kidnapping of Nigerians,” OYC said.