Army Won’t Accept Defeat Against Boko Haram – Attahiru

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, has yesterday said the army suffered some defeat at the hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

He acknowledged that a military base at Kamuya village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State and also Mainok in Kaga Local Government Area were attacked by the sect leading to huge casualties on the part of the army.

He, however, assured that the army will not accept defeat in the fight against Boko Haram.

Attahiru said: “Even though some of our troop locations in Mainok and other formations were attacked by members of Boko Haram sect, we will not accept defeat.

“In war, there is no way troops would always claim victory over its enemies. The Nigerian Army under the support of President Muhammadu Buhari will take on Boko Haram decisively as troops have defeated Boko Haram severally.

“Troops are committed to end the war and other security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping among other crimes bedeviling some parts of the country.

“We are committed to the focus of the entire operations which is total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria.”