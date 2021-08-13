Army Warns Against Wrong Use Of Portrait Of COAS

The Nigerian Army has said the media houses are using the wrong official portrait of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt General Faruk Yahaya.

The army through a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated that the portrait used by the media does not state the current rank of the COAS.

It advised that the new portrait which it shared on social media should be ued henceforth.

The statement read, “Following the appointment and subsequent decoration of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, an official portrait was produced and disseminated to the media houses via various social media platforms and forums.

“However, it has been observed with dismay that despite this, some media houses, defence correspondents and online media practitioners have persistently used the official portrait of the COAS when he was still a Major General in various command appointments.