Army Replies Gumi, Says Troops Not Drawn Along Ethnic Lines
The Nigerian Army has said it does not draw its troops along ethnic lines.
It said this in response to a statement by Islamic cleric Sheikh Gumi who claim non-muslim soldiers were responsible for the attacks against bandits, some of whom he’s calling for amnesty for.
Reacting to the statement, the Nigerian Army through the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima issued a statement debunking the claims.
The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video-cilp showing the renowned and respected Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi alleging that non-Muslim soldiers were responsible for the attacks against bandits. In the video clip, the islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that the soldiers involved in most attacks against them were non-Muslims. He further stated that they should be aware that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non-Muslims.