Army Receives 605 Repentant ISWAP Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has received 605 repentant ISWAP Boko Haram terrorists who laid down their arms in surrender.

229 of the members who have been handed to the Borno State government are mostly women and children.

An officer who didn’t want his name in print told PR Nigeria that the repentant terrorists decided to surrender for fear of being killed.

The officer said: “Surprisingly, their parents and wives gave them encouragement that they would stand by them if they surrender to troops.

“The intelligence efforts are invisible but manifesting in current outcomes. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya encourages a mixed technique of kinetic and non-kinetic operations that are humane in nature as he instructed that while we accept those willing to surrender, we should not spare the stubborn one by sending them to where they belong.

“The sustained and well-coordinated military operation has exerted pressure on the terrorists who have deserted their various hideouts and camps, while their members who felt being misled are surrendering with their families to the Nigerian troops

“During profiling, some of the Commanders who surrendered to troops admitted that their various enclaves are bedevilled by hunger, disease, and the perpetual fear of military offensives.

“The media are key to shaping the troops’ resolve to continue their aggressive posture, while the citizens maintain their confidence on the military efforts on Counter-Terrorism,” he said.