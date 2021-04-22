Army Needs Weapons To Fight Insurgency – Attahiru

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has said the force needs weapons to enable it curb the menace of insurgency in the country.

Attahiru said this when the Senate Committee on Army led by its Chairman, Senator Ali Ndume, paid him a visit at the Army headquarters, Abuja.

He urged the lawmakers to see the need to appropriate finds for weapons as a matter of urgency.

Attahiru stated, “To curb and finally defeat these threats, the Nigerian Army requires equipment, weapons, armour fighting vehicles, platforms and various combat enablers.

“As we all know, Nigeria is faced with a lot of security challenges that include insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and part of North-Central as well as secessionist agitations in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

“I urge you to, as a matter of urgency, consider these critical needs as you legislate and appropriate funds. I will be counting on your support, so that we can efficiently perform our constitutional roles and defeat all our threats.”