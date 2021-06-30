Army Holds 40th Day Prayer To Honour Attahiru, Others

The Nigerian Army today 30 June 2021, observed the 40th day prayers for the repose of the souls of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other personnel, who died in the unfortunate air mishap of 21 May 2021 at the Kaduna International Airport.

The COAS, Major General Faruk Yahaya expressed his condolence to the widows, children and relations of the deceased.

He urged them not to despair and assured them of the continuous support of the Nigerian Army.