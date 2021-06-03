Army Dispels Reports Of Mass Retirement In Military

The Nigerian Army has said there is no mass retirement in the military as a result of the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Reports had indicated that many generals who are seniors to Farouk would have to be retired because he cannot be boss over them.

However, the acting Director , Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, who addressed journalist in Abuja dispelled the reports as rumours.

He said, “At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

“This has stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirement in the military.

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours.

“Retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirement has been authorised by the Military High Command.”