Army Denies Issuing statement On SSC/DSSC

The Nigerian Army has reacted to information circulated on social media by mischief makers claiming that the just concluded SSC/DSSC screening has been scrapped because of the “change in administration of the Nigerian Army”.

The report also stated that SSC course 47 and DSSC Course 26 registration will begin from 1st of September 2021 till 1st of October 2021 and that all applicants that registered for SSC 47 and DSSC 26 are advised to register again.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Friday said “it does not charge any fees for online registration and other related matters and advice people to be wary of activities of scammers.

“The Army states that the above information is totally false as the statement did not emanate from the office of the Military Secretary nor any department of the Army.

“The general public is hereby advised to discountenance the report as it is a handiwork of jobless mischief makers.