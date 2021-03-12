News

Army Denies Issuing statement On SSC/DSSC

Damola Areo2 days ago
3
Plateau United Army

The Nigerian Army has reacted to information circulated on social media by mischief makers claiming that the just concluded SSC/DSSC screening has been scrapped because of the “change in administration of the Nigerian Army”.

The report also stated that SSC course 47 and DSSC Course 26 registration will begin from 1st of September 2021 till 1st of October 2021 and that all applicants that registered for SSC 47 and DSSC 26 are advised to register again.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Friday said “it does not charge any fees for online registration and other related matters and advice people to be wary of activities of scammers.

“The Army states that the above information is totally false as the statement did not emanate from the office of the Military Secretary nor any department of the Army.

“The general public is hereby advised to discountenance the report as it is a handiwork of jobless mischief makers.

Tags
Damola Areo2 days ago
3

Related Articles

COAS Commends Troops For Dislodging Terrorists In Timbuktu Triangle

28 mins ago

Lagos Police Arrest Ex-Convict For Armed Robbery, Recover Arms

2 hours ago
COVID-19: Buhari Declares Total Lockdown In Kano State

SERAP Sues Buhari Over Move To Borrow N895bn From Nigerians’ Dormant Accounts

11 hours ago

Buhari Is Confusing Bandits – Yakasai

13 hours ago
Back to top button