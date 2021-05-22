Army Cancels 65th Anniversary To Honour Attahiru, Others

The Nigerian Navy has cancelled events lined up to mark its 65th anniversary.

The announcement was made by the Director of Naval Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun.

He made the announcement following the demise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Concise News reported yesterday that Attahiru and other senior officers and non-commissioned officers died in an Air Force jet crash in Kaduna on Friday evening.

Announcing, Dahun said: “The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has directed the cancellation of the events marking the 65th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. This decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, some senior officers, other officers and personnel in the air crash of May 21, 2021 in Kaduna.

“The CNS commiserates with the nation and offers the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to Mr President, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force as well as families of the departed. May their souls rest in peace.”