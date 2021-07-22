Army Assures Injured Soldiers Of Treatment

The Nigerian Army has assured injured officers and soldiers that it will facilitate their treatment as soon as possible.

This is according to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu.

He said this at a special luncheon to honour sick officers and soldiers of the Division at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba (NARHY), to mark the Eid-el-Kabir Celebrations.

“We will eat and dine with army personnel who got injured or fell sick in the spirit of Sallah celebration to boost their morale.

“The Army is doing everything to facilitate their treatment to ensure that they get back to their feet as soon as possible,” he said.