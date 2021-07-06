News

Army Arrests Boko Haram Terrorists With Sex Enhancement Drugs

Damola Areo13 mins ago
The Nigerian Army has arrested some Boko Haram suspects with sex enhancement drugs and other items in Borno State.

Boko Haram is known to abduct women and female school children whom they usually use as sex slaves.

The arrest of the suspects was announced on Tuesday by army spokesman Onyeama Nwachukwu.

According to him, the Nigerian troops captured two terrorists at Muna.

“Troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within Muna general area of Borno state, have captured two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered assorted items and utensils meant for BHT replenishment on July 3, 2021.

“Items recovered from the BHT logistics suppliers include one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix), and some quantity of petroleum, oil, and lubricant.

“The troops equally recovered a large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, amongst others,” the statement said.

