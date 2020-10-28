Armed Thugs Tried To Destroy My House – Dino Melaye

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has said that his people prevented some thugs from destroying his house.

Dino Melaye had earlier announced on Twitter that some thugs were on their way to his house in Aiyetoro.

He said that they took off for the mission from the Government House in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

He wrote: “Loaded thugs left Government House, Lokoja, now on their way to my house in Aiyetoro Gbede. Their mission is to destroy the house.”

Giving update, Dino Melaye said that his people who got wind of the plan to destroy his house did everything possible to top the thugs.

He wrote: “My people moved into my house the moment they heard of the evil plans of the thugs to safeguard the place.

“The thugs had to turn back when they probably heard that my people were battle-ready for them.”