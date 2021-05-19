Armed Thugs Occupy NLC Office In Kaduna

Armed thugs have invaded the office of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Kaduna State.

The office is the meeting point of state workers who are protesting against the government over the sacking of some of their colleagues.

The thugs were, however, disperse with about 20 of them arrested as confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige.

The protest by the worker yesterday was almost disrupted by thugs who invaded the gathering and tried to disperse the protesters with stones.