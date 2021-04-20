Arewa Youth Consultative Forum Backs Pantami Amid Calls For Sacking

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has thrown its weight behind the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami has been accused of having links with terrorist groups – Boko Haram, Al-qaeda and the Taliban.

An audio recording recently surfaced which allegedly has him making a case for them.

This has made many Nigerians to demand his resignation or sacking as Minister, saying he can’t be trusted with sensitive government documents.

However, the calls have been described as persecution and blackmail by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum via a tweet.

“Dear @DrIsaPantami, Irrespective of what the media judges will say or do, we shall continue to stand with what’s good for Nigeria.

“The persecution and blackmail of Pantami is becoming more of Hate & hidden agenda.

We are confident in his sincere commitment to promoting Nigeria.

“His renouncement should clear his human errors and non of these pressures will influence him to leave.

“We cannot keep quite or watch. All men are bound to flop at tender ages, especially with complex and dynamic situations that are unavoidably influenced by exuberance,” the tweet read.