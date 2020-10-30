AREWA Hails Buhari For Reappointing Mahmood Yakubu As INEC Boss

The Arewa Youth Consultative Movement has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Profesor Mahmood Yakubu as INEC boss.

The group said that the appointment which came at the right time provides the INEC boss enough time to prepare for the 2023 elections.

This is contained in a statement titled, ‘Arewa Youth Consultative Movement Hails President Buhari over Reappointment of INEC Chairman’, signed by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf.

The statement read in part, “In the last five years, there is no doubt that the quality of our elections has improved tremendously and this reappointment will only lead to a consolidation of the efforts thus far. The INEC Chairman will not have excuses to render to Nigerians if he fails to deliver credible polls in 2023.”